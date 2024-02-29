On February 28, Mr. Harry Kimtai, the Principal Secretary for Medical Services at the Ministry of Health in Kenya, held a meeting with Lotte Machon, State Secretary for Development Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Denmark. The meeting, held at Asiatisk Plads 2 in Copenhagen, focused on critical healthcare matters aimed at advancing the welfare of Kenyan citizens.

During the discussion, Mr. Kimtai expressed gratitude to the Government of Denmark for its steadfast support in various healthcare initiatives within Kenya. He highlighted initiatives such as the Danida Primary Healthcare Program and projects facilitated by organizations like the World Diabetes Foundation and Novo Nordisk Foundation.

The PS highlighted significant achievements and ongoing challenges of the Danida Primary Healthcare Program, emphasizing improvements in health financing, quality of care, and the need for sustained assistance to overcome persistent obstacles.

Mr. Kimtai also outlined several requests for collaboration and support, including increased funding for medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, strengthened partnerships with organizations supporting diabetes projects, and exploration of opportunities to establish a manufacturing plant for insulin.