Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was received by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at Al-Ittihadiya Palace on 25 June 2023.

The two leaders warmly recalled the State Visit of President Sisi as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2023, and welcomed the momentum it has imparted to bilateral relations. They agreed that the newly established ‘India Unit’ in Egyptian Cabinet was a useful tool in steering bilateral collaborations.

The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, particularly in areas like trade and investment, information technology, defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, health, culture and people to people ties.

Prime Minister and President Sisi also discussed further cooperation in G-20, highlighting the issues of food and energy insecurity, climate change and the need for Global South to have a concerted voice. Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming President Sisi in New Delhi in September 2023 for the G20 Leaders Summit.

An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the two leaders. Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology&Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed.

Prime Minister of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Mostafa Madbouly and a number of other senior Cabinet Ministers were present. From the Indian side, EAM, NSA and senior officials were present.