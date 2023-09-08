In a X post, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has informed that he will be having three bilateral meetings with Mauritius PM, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM, Sheikh Hasina and US President, Joe Biden at his residence in New Delhi today evening.
Shri Modi also said that these meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.
The Prime Minister posted on X;
“This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence. I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden. The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Press Information Bureau: Government of India.