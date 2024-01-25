Embassy of the State of Qatar in Mogadishu


HE Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani sent a written message to HE Prime Minister of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi handed over the message during a meeting on Wednesday with HE the Somali Prime Minister. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the State of Qatar in Mogadishu.