Investing in African Mining Indaba (https://www.MiningIndaba.com) is honoured to announce that the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde will be attending Mining Indaba 2024 where he will deliver a keynote address on Monday 5 February at the official opening ceremony.

As one of the world’s largest producers of green metals, it is expected that Prime Minister Sama Lukonde will highlight key investment opportunities in the DRC’s mining sector at Mining Indaba. Attendees can also expect to get the latest on the partnership between the DRC and Zambia to facilitate the development of Lithium batteries. The partnership will enable the manufacturing of electric car batteries in what is seen as a key milestone towards poverty alleviation between the two countries.

With an estimated $24 trillion in untapped deposits of cobalt, copper, diamonds, gold and other minerals, the DRC undoubtedly occupies a prominent role in the mining industry in Africa. The country is home to what is quickly becoming the continent’s green energy transition hub through the minerals mined and the downstream beneficiation work that is underway.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde’s attendance along with Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, who is also set to deliver a keynote address, comes as Investing in African Mining Indaba celebrates its 30 years anniversary – and the strong presence from Africa’s mineral rich countries is indicative of the ongoing growth opportunities that the African continent offers to the mining sector.

Mining Indaba 2024 will see more that 94 government officials from 71 countries in attendance. Under the theme, ‘Embracing the power of positive disruption: A bold new future for African Mining,’ attendees can expect conversations to focus on the change and disruption needed to move the African mining industry forward.

Headline speakers include South Africa’s Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad, Rio Tinto Minerals CEO Sinead Kaufman, Kumba Iron Ore CEO Mpumi Zikalala, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman, Seriti Group CEO Mike Teke, Gold Fields CEO Martin Preece, Glencore DRC and Chairman KCC Marie-Chantal Kaninda, Vedanta Base Metals CEO Christopher Griffith, Vale Base Metals Chair Mark Cutifani and Minerals Council South Africa President, Nolitha Fakude.

Mining Indaba will, as always, provide networking opportunities, informative and interactive discussions and sessions to choose from while incorporating feedback-driven changes.

