Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique on 9 January 2024 in Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his strong commitment to support Mozambique’s development priorities. Both leaders held productive discussions on ways to further bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence, counter terrorism, energy, health, trade&investment, agriculture, water security, mining, capacity building and maritime cooperation. Prime Minister suggested that the two countries could work to enhance air connectivity to give a boost to business, culture and people to people relations.

President Nyusi thanked the Prime Minister for the inclusion of African Union (AU) in the G-20. The two leaders also discussed issues related to cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN.

Prime Minister fondly appreciated President Nyusi’s participation in the Voice of the Global South Summit in January and November 2023.

President Nyusi thanked India for the various development projects and capacity building programmes as also for its support in the area of maritime security.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and maintain the pace of high level political contacts between the two countries.