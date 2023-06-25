The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


In a special ceremony at the Presidency in Cairo on 25 June 2023, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, conferred Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with the ‘Order of the Nile’, the highest civilian award of Egypt.

Prime Minister thanked President Sisi for the honor on behalf of the people of India.

Prime Minister is the first Indian to receive the award.

