HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated, on Sunday in Brussels, in the meeting of the Ministerial Committee assigned by Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit regarding the developments in the Gaza Strip with European Foreign Ministers and representatives of European countries to discuss the pressing need to end the war in the Strip and take the necessary measures to implement the two-state solution.

This meeting was held as a continuation of the meeting hosted by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in April, on efforts to implement the two-state solution, including recognition of the Palestinian state. The meeting was attended by ministers and representatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the State of Palestine, the Republic of Turkiye, the Republic of Indonesia, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Austria, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Portugal, Romania, the Slovak Republic, the Republic of Slovenia, the Kingdom of Spain, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Swiss Confederation, and the United Kingdom, in addition to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU). The meeting voiced its support for the efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire, releasing hostages and detainees, ending the war in the Gaza Strip, and all illegal unilateral measures and violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, including controlling the Rafah crossing, and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

The meeting discussed concrete steps toward establishing a Palestinian state in the context of the two-state solution and moving to a political path that supports a sustainable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The meeting stressed the importance of the international community's recognition of the Palestinian state, to adopt a holistic approach toward a credible and irreversible path to implement the two-state solution in accordance with international law and agreed parameters, including United Nations Security Council resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and other relevant initiatives. This aims to achieve a just and lasting peace that meets the rights of the Palestinian people and the security of the region, paving the way for normal relations between states in a region where stability, security, peace, and cooperation prevail.