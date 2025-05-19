HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia Mohamed Ali Nafti, who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to advance and strengthen them, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as a number of topics of common concern.
During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's continued support for the Republic of Tunisia to achieve its desired development, noting the two countries' keenness to enhance their joint cooperation in various fields.