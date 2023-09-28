Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop, who is on a visit to Qatar.

The meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.