HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his office on Sunday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop, currently on a visit to Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to support and reinforce them, along with the State of Qatar's developmental efforts to support stability and prosperity in Mali.

