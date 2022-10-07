The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1110th meeting held on 5 October 2022, was briefed on the attack by Al Shabaab on the Lamagalaay Somali Military Base Camp, in Beledweyne town, on 3 October 2022, which resulted in many casualties, including the death of ATMIS soldiers and Somalis.

Council strongly condemned this heinous and cowardly attack, by the Al Shabaab terrorist group and expressed heart-felt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Djibouti, as well as to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia, particularly the immediate families of the deceased, and wished speedy recovery to all those who have suffered injuries during the attack.

Council took note of introductory remarks by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, the statement by H.E. Ambassador Abdi Mahmoud Eybe, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti the AU, and the briefing by Ms. Fiona Lortan, the Acting Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia and Acting Head of ATMIS.

Council recalled previous AU decisions on the situation in Somalia and the activities of ATMIS, particularly Communique [PSC/MIN/COMM.1094 (2022)] adopted by Council at its 1094th meeting held, at ministerial level, on 27 July 2022.

Council re-affirmed the unwavering commitment of the AU to continue working with the Federal Government of Somalia to defeat the Al Shabaab terrorist group and restore durable peace, security and stability in Somalia and the region as whole. In particular, Council expressed its support for the current offensive operations in the Hiraan and Galmudug areas, which have led to significant gains by Somali security forces against Al Shabaab, and called for all international partners to extend all necessary support to these efforts.

Council paid tribute to all troop and police contributing countries (T/PCC) to ATMIS and commended them for their commitment to duty and encouraged them to persevere until Al Shabaab is totally eliminated.

Council also reiterated the importance of preserving the gains thus far registered in Somalia, as well as the current momentum in the fight against Al Shabaab by continuously enhancing the capacity of ATMIS, including by availing the Mission with all necessary human, material, technical and financial resources, including force enablers and multipliers.

Council requested the AU Commission to submit a comprehensive report on the situation in Somalia and the operations of ATMIS, as soon as possible.

Council agreed to remain actively seized of the matter.