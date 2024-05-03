Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia notes the Joint Statement released by some Embassies in Addis Ababa on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

Ethiopia upholds the freedom of the press. This right must be exercised and protected within the confines of the rule of law. Ethiopia values the unprecedented growth of traditional and digital media outlets in the country demonstrating the full enjoyment of this fundamental right.

Ethiopia welcomes constructive engagement with partners and all stakeholders. Resorting to paternalistic joint statements is unhelpful for bilateral relations and undermines the rule of law in the country. Such a manner of conducting relations with the host state is unhelpful and discordant with acceptable bilateral diplomatic norms and practices.

