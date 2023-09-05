On the occasion of the visit, H.E. Ahmed Attaf is expected to be received by H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye and H.E. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. H.E. Minister Attaf will meet H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye. In these meetings, views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues will be exchanged.

H.E. Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Communities Abroad of Algeria will visit Türkiye on 6-8 September 2023 to co-chair the second meeting of the Joint Planning Group, which was formed to follow-up the outcomes of the Türkiye-Algeria High Level Cooperation Council that was held in Türkiye on 16 May 2022 under the chairmanship of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye and H.E. Abdelmajid Tebboune, President of Algeria.

