Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador H.E. Mr. Ahmet Yıldız will pay a visit to Libya on 28 October through 1 November 2023.

Following his meetings in Tripoli, Deputy Minister Yıldız will also travel to Benghazi to receive information from the authorities regarding the flood disaster in Derna.

