In the meetings with the African Union authorities, the decisions taken at the III. Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit and the progress in joint projects will be reviewed. Furthermore, opportunities for cooperation with the African Union in efforts to establish peace and stability in the Continent will be evaluated.

During the meetings between Deputy Minister Ambassador Akçapar and the Ethiopian authorities, the repatriation of Turkish citizens in Sudan carried out through Ethiopia, our bilateral relations as well as regional developments will be discussed.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Burak Akçapar will pay a working visit to Addis Ababa on 1-4 May 2023 to hold talks with the authorities of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the African Union.

