Political consultations between Türkiye and the Republic of South Africa will be held between the delegations headed by Ambassador H.E. Sedat Önal, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, and H.E. Alvin Botes, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa in Ankara on 31 October 2022.

During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be reviewed, and regional and international issues will be discussed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.