Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


We welcome the signing of the framework agreement in the Republic of Sudan on 5 December 2022.

We hope that this agreement will be implemented in a way that would meet the expectations of the Sudanese people and would include all segments.

We attach importance to the establishment of peace, prosperity and stability in Sudan. As always, Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead.

