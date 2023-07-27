Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


We follow with deep concern the coup attempt perpetrated by a group within the Armed Forces in Niger, which led to the removal from duty of President Mohamed Bazoum who came to power through democratic elections, and the suspension of all democratic institutions.

We hope that the constitutional order, social peace and stability of friendly and brotherly Niger will not deteriorate.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Niger throughout this critical period.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.