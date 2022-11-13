Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


It has been learned with sadness that many people lost their lives and were injured at the bus accident which occurred on 12 November in the city of Dakahlia in Egypt.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the families as well as to the brotherly people of Egypt and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and wish swift recovery to the injured.

