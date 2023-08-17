Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)


ECOWAS has learnt with sadness various attacks by armed groups in the Republic of Niger that have led to the death of several Nigerien soldiers.

ECOWAS condemns these attacks and conveys its deepest condolences to the people of Niger and the families of the soldiers who have lost their lives.

ECOWAS calls on the CNSP-military leadership in Niger to restore constitutionalorder in order to focus on the security of the country that has become increasingly fragile since the attempted coup d'Etat against the democratically elected President,H.E. Mohamed Bazoum.

