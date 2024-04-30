On the 30th of April 2024, the first meeting of the Joint Committee was held between the Libyan side and the European Unioun Integrated Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with the mission on the 9th of October 2023.

The Joint Committee is tasked to oversee and coordinate cooperation between the two sides, and this cooperation demonstrates the Mission's commitment to supporting the capacity of the Libyan authorities responsinble for border security and management.

During this meeting, both sides reviewed the activities carried out by the Mission during the previous period, as well as the Mission's plan for the period from May 2024 to June 2025, adapting it to the needs of the Libyan side.

In this regard, both parties emphasized the important role of the Mission in terms of providing technical and strategic advice to Libyan Authorities dealing with border management and security .

In addition, the Mission is involved in providing the necessary technical consultations and facilitations to Libyan authorities related to border management and security in close coordination with the European Delegation in Libya .

At the end of the meeting, and as a first phase, both parties agreed to focus their collaboration around supporting the capacities of the Libyan border management and security authorities in order to secure the border area of Alassa and the border crossing point of Ras Jdir as well as providing technical and logistic support to maritime borders.