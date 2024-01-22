The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Windhoek organized a press gathering with Namibian media on Friday (19/01), focusing on the theme "Indonesian Foreign Policy Achievements in 2023 and Priorities in 2024," held in the Asia Africa Room at the Indonesian Embassy in Windhoek.

The press gathering was attended by several renowned Namibian media outlets, including the Namibian Broadcasting Company and One Africa TV, as well as journalists from the newspaper New Era, Republikein, and Namibian Sun. The meeting aimed to disseminate information about Indonesia's diplomatic achievements over from 2014-2023 and the foreign policy priorities of Indonesia in 2024, as disclosed in the 2024 Annual Press Statement by the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Retno Marsudi.

"This press gathering is an important platform to promote transparency and collaborate with media colleagues. We hope that the information shared today can create a positive understanding of Indonesia in Namibia," said Ari Hadiman, the Head of the Information and Socio-Cultural Affairs at the Indonesian Embassy in Windhoek.

To commence the presentation on Indonesia's diplomatic achievements, the attendees were invited to watch the video "Advancing Free and Active Foreign Policy – a Ten Year Journey," produced by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Journalists then received explanations about Indonesia's diplomatic achievements over the last nine years.

During the event, a brief explanation was also provided regarding the Embassy's efforts in advancing bilateral relations between Indonesia and Namibia and Indonesia and Angola.

The press gathering was conducted interactively in a question-and-answer format that flowed dynamically. Closing the press gathering, the Indonesian Embassy also shared information about the opportunities for the Developing Countries Partnership Scholarship (KNB Scholarship), which has been open from January 23 to February 23, 2024.

The press gathering also served as a platform for the Indonesian Embassy in Windhoek to promote traditional Indonesian cuisine, including "nasi kuning" (yellow savoury rice), beef rendang, and snacks such as "risoles" and fried chicken and prawn balls ("bakso goreng").