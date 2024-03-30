Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


Following the Senegalese presidential election held on March 24, the Constitutional Council of Senegal announced on March 29 that Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye had become an elected president.

  • Japan expresses its respect for the democratic and peaceful conduct of the election, based on the principle of the rule of law, and welcomes the active participation of Senegalese people in the election. Japan also congratulates Mr. Faye on his election.
  • Japan is convinced that Senegal’s social and economic development will further progress under the leadership of the new president. Japan is committed to continue strengthening the friendly and cooperative relationship between Japan and Senegal.

