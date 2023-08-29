The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima has charged members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy, Tax Reforms to develop a robust roadmap that will transform the economy of the country.

The Vice President gave the charge today when he received in audience members of the Committee led by the Chairman, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Vice President Shettima, “the task before you is enormous, I believe you have the best brains to come up with a robust roadmap that will reposition our economy addressing some of the fundamental issues underlying our fiscal and tax policies; Fiscal and tax policies are key to the realization of any nation’s economic development.

Continuing, “I believe you will come up with a roadmap to salvage our nation, we are in a big mess, but I have confidence in your team. This is a great nation chained by poor governance, chained by many challenges and my principal is a man of courage and conviction, he is a progressive man in the Nigerian political space.”

Speaking on the importance of fiscal policy and tax reforms, the Vice President noted that it is a potent tool for resource mobilization and as such, he charged the Committee to make recommendations that are quick deliverables in view of the nation’s current economic realities.

While assuring them of the National Economic Council’s cooperation, he said “our focus should largely dwell on domestic resource mobilization especially with trends in the world today, even the biggest economies in the world are faced with this reality.”

The Vice President opined that fiscal policy and tax reforms are critical for meeting national aspirations and this is also taking global dimensions with global realignment of forces with the emergence of BRICS and current geo-politics.

Vice President Shettima praised the composition of the Committee stating that “I think the composition of this Committee bears testimony to the seriousness that the President attaches to your mandate. Honestly I am proud of you. I am personally conversant with some of the members of this committee who are men and women of impeccable character, high integrity, committed and patriotic.”

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Zaccheus Adedeji, stated that the Presidential Committee would be interested in working with the National Economic Council (NEC) which is chaired by the Vice President “to ensure effective collaboration with the sub-national governments who are critical stakeholder group in the task before the Committee.

Earlier, Mr. Oyedele, disclosed that members of the Committee were “excited for this opportunity to help our country to redefine, redesign a new fiscal policy framework that is fit for our nation to thrive and deliver the Nigeria we want in order for our people to flourish in their endeavours.”

“We are laser focused on our mandate as directed by Mr. President which covers fiscal governance, revenue transformation and fiscal competitiveness and economic growth facilitation.”

He assured that the Committee would engage with Nigerians both at home and abroad as well as with all segments of the society. Also, he expressed the readiness of the Committee to engage with sub-national governments through NEC in achieving the mandate of the committee.

In delegation of the Presidential Committee were Kyari A. Bukar, Tayo Aduloju, Ismaila M. Zakari, Prof. Abiola Sanni, Dr. Chinyere Almona, Aubakar Suleiman, Bamate Ogara-Lawson, Taminu Yakubu and Muhammad Nami