From February 24 to 25, 2024, President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Jiang Zuojun attended the state funeral of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, and delivered a speech at the mourning event. On the afternoon of February 25, Namibia's new President Nangolo Mbumba met with Jiang Zuojun at the Presidential Palace.

Jiang Zuojun conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from President Xi Jinping to President Mbumba, and expressed deep condolences over the death of President Geingob and extended sincere sympathies to the government and people of Namibia. Jiang Zuojun said, China and Namibia enjoy profound traditional friendship and bilateral cooperation in various fields has maintained a sound momentum of development in recent years. The Chinese side attaches great importance to China-Namibia relations, and is willing to work with the Namibian side to deepen political mutual trust and friendly cooperation and push forward the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries with solid and substantive progress.

Mbumba expressed heartfelt thanks for President Xi Jinping's appointing a special envoy to offer condolences, and asked Jiang Zuojun to convey sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. He stressed that the Namibian side is willing to make concerted efforts with the Chinese side to carry forward the Namibia-China friendship and strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, science and technology, and other fields, so as to deliver more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.