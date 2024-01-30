The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) is thrilled to announce that His Excellency President (Dr.) William Samoei Ruto will officiate the second Canada-Africa Business Conference (https://apo-opa.co/3Uk4DYH) scheduled for 19th – 20th February 2024 in Nairobi. The event will also welcome Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada in Kenya.

In partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the High Commission of Canada, the Canada-Africa Business Conference is set to bring together industry leaders for a day-long program at the prestigious Muthaiga Country Club and a VIP Reception on 19th February 2024. The program will be followed by a second day of site visits in Nairobi on 20th February.

The conference is open to all corporate members of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, along with invited guests and sponsors. Sectors to be represented include infrastructure, energy, financing for Canada-Africa projects, and FinTech, with additional sector focus areas under development. The overarching theme will underscore Canada's role as a trusted partner across African markets, emphasizing Kenya's pivotal position as a key gateway to the East Africa region and the continent.

"We eagerly anticipate sharing program updates as we confirm the participation of leading decision-makers," said Deepak Dave, Program Chair for the event.

Garreth Bloor, President of the Canada-Africa Chamber, expressed confidence in the success of the event, stating, "Our previous engagements in Kenya have always been an incredible success, and this is a testament – in no small part – to the key role of Kenya and KEPSA in Canada-Africa trade and investment."

Ms. Carole Kariuki, Chief Executive Officer of KEPSA, conveyed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and look forward to the forum that will promote trade and investment between Canada and our great continent of Africa. This forum aims to widen the scope of available opportunities in medical care, infrastructure, energy, FinTech, and project financing."

All conference attendees are invited to join an evening reception on Monday, 19th February, following the day's program. Christopher Thornley, the Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya, has graciously extended this invitation to all delegates of the 2nd Canada-Africa Business Conference.