The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, continued his nationwide tour, otherwise called the citizens’ engagement initiative, in District #5, Montsererado County, where he reiterated his commitment to improving the living condition of the people of Liberia during his regime.

As it has been all through his tours across the country since last year, thousands of citizens came out to meet and interact with the President; this time at the Paynesville Town Hall, District #5.

President Weah thanked the throngs of people who attended the District #5 town hall meeting for their warm reception and for allowing him to serve the people of Liberia.

“The confidence you reposed in me is something for which I can’t fail you,” the President said.

Addressing the citizens, the Liberian Leader took up time to brief them on his achievements regarding finished and ongoing development initiatives he begun since his presidency and promised that much work will be completed for the benefit of the nation and people if allowed to serve for another term of office.

“We are investing in every sector of our society,” the President told the huge assembly of District #5 constituents. “We have already done so much to improve our economy and other sectors consistent with our development agenda.”

Despite the countless development initiatives already achieved, including building hospitals, schools, and roads, and awarding free education, among others, the President overemphasized the need for more development across the Country.

“It’s time to move forward with more development,” he noted. “It is time to do the right thing. And together, we will achieve greater things.”

Responding to the citizens’ requests for a resource center and a market, the Liberian Chief Executive promised to build the Resource Center for the Youth once the land was secured and proven to be free of conflict.

He also instructed the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) to immediately conduct an assessment to renovate the Paynesville Market.

Dr. Weah repeated his pledge made at previous town hall meetings in other parts of Montserrado where he is climaxing his county tour that he would build a new, bigger state-of-the-art referral hospital or another John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

Responding to citizens’ request for loans to be given to marketers, the Liberian Chief Executive said US$2m has been approved for rural women and marketers across the Country.

He advised the marketers to work with their lawmakers who led the way on how the loan can be accessed.

The President, who is a Former United Nations Peace Ambassador, called on the citizenry to keep the peace in the country.

“With peace, our country will develop; with peace, you can be leaders tomorrow; and with peace, everything we want is achievable,” Dr. Weah maintained.

The President also urged the citizens of the district, mainly young people making use of public properties, to stop destroying them.

He lamented the destructive attitude of some young people, saying it is a disincentive for the government which is marshaling scarce resources to make them happy and productive.