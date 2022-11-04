The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has got the first dividend of his visit to Morocco as the Tanger Med Port Authority has agreed to provide training and technical support to the National Port Authority (NPA).

Twenty-four hours before touring the major Moroccan port that made the offer, the Liberian Leader had made a powerful case for Liberia’s plush business climate to over 5000 delegates representing nearly 200 countries attending this year’s MEDays International Forum, and urged them to take advantage and invest in the country.

Mr. Hassan Abkari, Managing Director of Tanger Med Port Authority, during the tour of his port facilities told President Weah and delegation that the Tanger Port was interested in investing in the Liberian port industry.

The Tanger Med Port is one of the largest ports in the world.

Dr. Weah welcomed the overture of the Tanger Med Port Management and reiterated his Government’s commitment to working with them and other investors in the pursuit of meaningful investment opportunities in Liberia.

He assured Tanger Med Port Authority and other entrepreneurs of a free, fair and conducive business atmosphere in Liberia.

The President’s visit to the Port and interaction with its management also secured a commitment whereby a team of technicians and managers from the National Port Authority are to visit Tanger Med Port Authority.

In addition to providing training and technical support to NPA, the Tanger Med Port Authority also promised to revamp and develop the port of Greenville in Sinoe County.