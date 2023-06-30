The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has congratulated the Government and people of the United States of America on the occasion marking the 247th Independence of the World's Super Power.

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, the Liberian Leader joined officials of the US Embassy near Monrovia and other international dignitaries to celebrate the in-advanced Independence commemoration of the United States at the Executive Pavilion on Ashmun Street.

The United States of America gained independence on July 4, 1776, following a brutal civil upheaval against British imperialistic rule.

In a special statement, President Weah reflected on the historically torturous journey both Liberia and the United States have trekked more than a century in pursuit of political, economic freedom, and global peace.

President Weah recounted strides that Liberia and the US have made in standing heads-and-shoulders together in good and in bad times, sharing common positions on political ideology, liberal democracy, open capitalist economic systems, human rights, and the exercise and protection of the inalienable rights of their citizens and peoples.

“We hold these shared values sacred and have defended them unrelentingly, and will continue to defend them without compromise,” the President stressed, adding that the two countries would continue to be aggressive for what is right for Liberia, in order to save Liberia from those who want to be aggressive for what is wrong for Liberia.

“Liberia is a natural and mutual ally of the United States,” President Weah asserted further. “Some of the forefathers and foremothers of the Republic of Liberia came out of the United States. They came here in pursuit of Liberty, Justice, and Equality. Although Liberia was never a colony of the United States, Liberians were not left alone in their struggle to defend their independence and sovereignty.”

According to him, the US declared a special interest in Liberia maintaining its sovereignty, and has worked diligently since the country's humble beginnings as Africa’s first Republic to ensure that “we have remained an independent country throughout our existence”.

He added that Liberia is grateful for the US’ stance and equally proud of the relationship.

“Defending independence and sovereignty for more than two and a half centuries is not fantasy or guess work. It is a glorious feat achieved by endurance, hard work, and dedication,” President Weah stressed. “It is an achievement, won out of patriotism, nationalism and perseverance.”

The said the people of the United States of America have meritoriously defended their cause and dignity with their sweat, blood, and resources, not only for themselves but also for others.

President Weah said he was pleased to join US Ambassador Michael McCarthy and millions of Americans across the world to commemorate the 247th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States.

He conveyed Liberia’s warmest greetings to Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States, and the government and illustrious People of the United States, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia.

President Weah extended special appreciation to Ambassador McCarthy, who is expected to leave shortly after ending a tour of duty in Liberia since January 2021.

He recalled how Ambassador McCarthy began his tour of duty under difficult circumstances, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He embarked on his work with high spirit, helping the Liberian Government in its relentless fight against corruption and human trafficking,” the President recalled.