The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, along with a government delegation, departed Friday, September 16, 2022 for the United States of America to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations (UN), serving as the main deliberative, policymaking, and representative organ of the world body.

The President will be joining other world leaders who are expected to address the august body on multi-dimensional global issues such as security, peace, economy as well as many other conditions confronting their respective countries.

Just as he did in his previous speeches, President Weah is expected to highlight transformative development drives his administration has embarked upon, including issues of governance, peace, health, economy as well as peace and reconciliation.

This is President Weah’s 5th appearance at the UNGA since assuming the Presidency in 2018, of which two were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the President is away, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, will act as Chair of the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President via mobile phone contact with the President.