The President of Liberia, H.E Dr. George Manneh Weah has left the country for a three-day working visit to Israel.

President Weah departed Monrovia via the Roberts International Airport on Saturday, July 1, 2023. He is expected to arrive in Jerusalem on Monday, July 3, 2023.

During his working visit, the Liberian Chief Executive will meet and hold bilateral discussions with the President of the State of Israel, Mr. Isaac Herzog, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Weah is being accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah; Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Julius Ledgerhood Rennie; Commerce and Industry, Mawine Diggs; National Defense, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Daniel Ziankahn, State Without Portfolio, Trokon Kpui, and Maritime Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe. The Liberian Leader is also accompanied by Honorable J. Fonati Koffa, Deputy Speaker of the Legislature and Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe.

While the President is away from Liberia, Hon. G. Wesseh Blamoh, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, will act as Chair of the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and via telephone conversation with the President.