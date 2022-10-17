President George Manneh Weah has constituted “Rice Stabilization Taskforce” to ensure the availability of the nation’s staple food on the market. The Liberian Leader took the decision on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The Taskforce comprises the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance and Development Planning, Commerce and Industry, State for Presidential Affairs, and Justice.

Others are the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, National Port Authority, Mr. Steve Flahn-Paye, Coordinator Japanese Counterpart Value Fund and Hon. Charles Bright, Economic Advisor to the President of the Republic of Liberia.

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning will serve as Chair and Co-chair of the Taskforce respectively.

President Weah has mandated members of the Taskforce to design and execute measures that will make rice available at all times on the market.

The Taskforce is to resume its functions immediately.