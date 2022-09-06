On behalf of the Government and the People of Seychelles, President Wavel Ramkalawan sent a congratulatory message to Rt. Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, on her appointment as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

President Ramkalawan’s message states: “Your officially becoming Prime Minister occurs at a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges and is in great need of strong leadership and political will to overcome them. I am confident that you and your government are equal to the tasks ahead”.

“The United Kingdom and Seychelles share common perspectives on many issues, including the need to promote sustainable economic growth, global security, and climate change. Our two countries also have a long history of friendship and cooperation, continuously reinforced bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the Commonwealth, the United Nations, and other international organizations,” added President Ramkalawan.

President Ramkalawan expressed his confidence in Rt. Hon Elizabeth Truss to further elevate and diversify collaboration between the two nations and pledged his support and that of the Government of the Republic of Seychelles during her tenure in office as Prime Minister.