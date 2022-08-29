During the last day of the TICAD Summit, President Wavel Ramkalawan delivered his remarks during the plenary session on peace and stability.

In his address President Ramkalawan raised concerns on the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global food security, lack of agricultural products and how it is affecting the global south, especially Africa.

President Ramkalawan pointed out that “It is important, however, that we do not confine our discussions about peace and security to crises on land. Maritime crimes also contribute to threats impacting the security of African coastal states and regions. As a small island nation, dependent as we are on tourism and fisheries, maritime security is at the forefront of our preoccupations. Illegal fishing (IUU), trafficking in narcotics, arms, persons – transnational crimes occurring at sea – pose a serious threat to peace and stability, and undermine our socio-economic development”.

In his intervention, President Ramkalawan also highlighted the link between development, maritime security and climate change. He stressed on the need for a more holistic approach to addressing peace and security issues.

TICAD 8 summit ended today with the adoption of the TICAD 8 Tunis Declaration. The next TICAD Summit, TICAD 9 is expected to be held in Japan in 2025. A TICAD ministerial meeting will be held in 2024.