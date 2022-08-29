Along with other African leaders, President Wavel Ramkalawan, attended the first day of the Eight Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8).

During the opening session ,the Tunisian President, Mr Kais Saied delivered opening remarks. Tunisia is the second African country to host a summit of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). Kenya was the first African country to do so, in 2016.

Key note speeches were delivered by Mr Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and chairperson of the African Union, as well as Mr Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan. It is noted that the Prime Minister of Japan is attending the summit virtually from Japan.

Japan has pledged a sum of USD30 billion dollars over the next 3 years for African development with a focus on human capital.

During the two-day Summit, the high level delegations from African countries, Japan as well as other organisations such as the African Development Bank, the African Union, World Trade Organisation, UNDP and other UN Agencies will be deliberating around issues related to the COVID-19 recovery and the declaration entails points of cooperation under three pillars:

A. Realising Africa as a vigorously growing region while taking advantage of resolving social issues as opportunities of development;

B. Realising a resilient and sustainable society;

C. Realising sustainable Peace and Stability.