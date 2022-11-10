The President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, opened the Forty-Ninth ECOWAS Audit Committee meeting, today, November 10, 2022.

The three-day meeting holding at the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria from November 10 to 12, 2022 will consider the workplan and budget of the Office of Auditor General (OAG), the AG’s mid-year report to Council, and the 3-year Audit Plan, among others. The 3rd audit Committee will be handing over to the 4th Audit Committee at the meeting.

Mr. Joao Alage Mamadu Fadia, the Auditor General of ECOWAS Institutions welcomed the Audit Committee Members and other guests to the meeting and wished the fruitful deliberations.

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, congratulated the newly appointed members of the Audit Committee. After informing them that one of the cardinal objectives of his Management is to strengthen good governance and accountability mechanisms in ECOWAS, President Touray solicited the support of the Audit Committee in delivering the objective.

The Audit Committee assist the Council of Ministers in their oversight functions to ensure adherence to corporate governance by all ECOWAS Institutions through effective monitoring and review of risks, control and governance processes, accountability and transparency frameworks, which have been established in the Institutions. The members of the 4th Audit Committee are Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sénégal, Guinea Bissau and Benin.