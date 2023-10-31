President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 02 November 2023, engage with Members of Parliament (MPs) on diverse national issues when he responds to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly.

Among issues MPs have raised with the President are:

• ​the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and its accountability to Parliament;

•​ commissions of inquiry established by the President;

• ​combating violence against women and children;

• ​insights gained from the Census 2022 for macro-economic policy;

• ​fiscal discipline within Government.

The President will also discuss the state of readiness of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and its capacity to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

Parliamentary Questions for Oral and Written Reply are one of the mechanisms through which Parliament holds the Executive to account.

The Questions session will start at 14h00.