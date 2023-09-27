President Bola Tinubu joins Nigerians and well-wishers globally in celebrating the pioneer President of the National Promotion Organisations of the Economic Community of West African States and current Executive Secretary of the National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Mr. Segun Awolowo, as he turns 60 on September 27, 2023.

President Tinubu shares in the immense joy of this important milestone with the scion of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s family, while congratulating the former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for sustaining the legacy of the family in public service.

The President recognizes the zeal, courage and wisdom that Mr. Segun Awolowo has brought into the positions of leadership he has previously held, with an admirable profile of working with every President of Nigeria since 1999, while leaving behind his trademark works of excellence at every stage.

As Mr. Awolowo clocks 60, President Tinubu appreciates the sacrifices of the legal practitioner, who accepted the call to serve the country at a young age, and continues to inspire younger generations to imbibe the virtues of excellence and patriotism in service.

The President prays for the well-being of Mr. Segun Awolowo and his family, while wishing him many more years in good health and quality service delivery in his present and future endeavours.