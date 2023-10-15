President Bola Tinubu extends heartfelt congratulations to Second Republic Secretary to the Lagos State Government, His Eminence, Baba Aladura Reuben Olorunfunmi Basorun, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

The President expresses gratitude to God for bestowing His mercies and grace upon the elder statesman, politician, retired banker, unionist, lawyer, priest, and Asiwaju of Igbogbo in the Ikorodu Division of Lagos State, who has made indelible marks in both his profession and vocation.

”His unwavering commitment to the progressive cause, dating back to his youthful days as a member of the First Republic Action Group, has inspired many to rekindle their interest in the evergreen Awoist slogan of “Freedom for All and Life More Abundance,” the President says.

President Tinubu recalls Baba Aladura’s hard work, devotion to duty, dedication, dexterity, leadership experience, tremendous skills, and passion for excellence as a key member of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande administration.

Acknowledging his uncompromising role in the implementation of the “Four Cardinal Programmes” that revolutionized governance in the old Centre of Excellence, the President recounts that as Secretary to the State Government and later, Commissioner for Education, Basorun and his colleagues, under the able leadership of Jakande, laid a solid foundation upon which successive administrations, including his own as Governor of Lagos, have continued to build.

President Tinubu values Basorun’s wisdom and integrity, highlighting his contributions to the APC’s Governance Advisory Council.

The President commends Basorun for successfully balancing the demanding responsibilities of political activism with community engagement and church activities at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke Ayo Igbala Irapada, Iganmu, Lagos, where he serves as the General Superintendent without compromise.

“I rejoice with Baba Aladura Olorunfunmi Basorun, who God has honored with long life, robust health, and the invaluable opportunity to serve Nigeria and humanity in the fields of banking, law, and politics, as he turns 85.

“Pa Basorun’s life, career, and political involvement have been shaped by his vision, concrete ideas, and determination to make a meaningful contribution to the socio-economic development of our society.

“An experienced politician, he is endowed with a weapon of incisive wit, a clear understanding of politics and inter-personal relationship, and the practical value of undiluted loyalty, which is critical to trust and confidence building.

“His devotion and commitment to the cause of good governance are salutary, and his passion for grassroots political mobilization has not wavered despite his advanced age.

“His contributions to the establishment of another progressive administration at the center imposes on all of us to redouble our efforts in meeting the aspirations of the masses.

“My prayer is that Almighty God bestows upon him the blessings of robust health, energy, greater wisdom, and more active years to continue serving Nigeria and humanity.”