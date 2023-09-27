President Bola Tinubu warmly felicitates with the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel International), Dr. David Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 69th birthday on September 27, 2023.

President Tinubu affirms that the words and works of wisdom demonstrated by the visionary gospel leader continue to resonate within and beyond Nigeria, impacting greatly on the economy in the areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure, banking, publishing and transportation.

The President acknowledges the great strides of Bishop Oyedepo in pursuing personal, intellectual and spiritual development for humanity, while encouraging many to grow through the practical teaching of the Word of Faith with remarkable results in the expansion of the ministry.

President Tinubu believes the lifestyle of the Bishop, reflected in his teachings on love, peace, prosperity, faith and wisdom, remain exemplary even as his dedication to building lasting institutions and a God-fearing generation speaks of his unequivocal commitment to God.

The President prays that the Almighty God will continue to fortify and multiply His grace on Bishop Oyedepo and his family.