Upon hearing of the passing of Mrs Florence Benstrong, former teacher, politician and Mayor of Victoria, President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent the following message:

“On behalf of the people of Seychelles and on my personal name, we express our deepest condolences to the Benstrong family as they mourn their beloved Florence. Her many contributions to the development of the country is well noted and the nation appreciates the leading role she played wherever she worked. We mourn yet the passing of another valued citizen. May her soul Rest In peace.”