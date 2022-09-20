On behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles and in his personal name, President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence to the wife and family of Former Minister, Dr. Peter Larose following his passing.

"My sincerely condolences to the family and loved ones of Former Minister Peter Larose. Dr. Larose, served his country with devotion and professionalism in various capacities and made significant contributions to his homeland, particularly in the domain of Finance. He will be remembered for his hard work and commitment in everything that he did. At all times he put his country first. This was clearly exhibited when his nomination as minister was approved unanimously by members of all political parties in the National Assembly. Our thoughts of comfort and courage go out to all his loved ones during their time of loss."

Dr. Larose has longstanding experience in the fields of finance, accountancy, economics and banking. He holds a Master of Administration (MBA) in International Banking&Finance from the University of Birmingham, and a doctorate degree (PhD) in UK Commercial Banking from the same university.

He started his career in 1975, moved up the ladder to become the advisor to the Ministry of Finance between 2000 and 2001 and General Manager of the Central Bank of Seychelles between 2001 to 2005. He has served in several posts at the World Bank since 2008, and prior to his appointment as Minister in October 2016 he was the Executive Director of the Africa Group 1 Constituency at the World Bank Group.