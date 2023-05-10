Kenya has begun a global campaign aimed at attracting quality investments.

The new move, President William Ruto said, will provide excellent returns on investment at a relatively low risk.

He argued that it is necessary but not enough to talk about the ease of doing business in the country.

Speaking during the Israel Investor Roundtable Forum in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the President said the Government is keen on making Kenya one of the world’s top business hubs.

“We have a legal system that provides robust protection for property rights and an equally strong rule of law mechanism,” he said.

Besides these, he noted, Kenya has enacted laws to protect investment and liberalised the foreign exchange regime.

“Our laws permit and support the repatriation of profits by foreign companies,“ he stated.

The President observed that the country’s tax system is under steady review to align with the country’s investment promotion plan.

He urged the investors to put their resources in Kenya’s housing, renewable energy, health, water and irrigation as well as ICT sectors.

“We are also pursuing a plan of cooperation in tourism, culture and heritage and film production.”

President Ruto reiterated that Kenya is the ideal investment destination for foreign businesses due to its strategic location, highly-skilled human resources and stability.

“Direct your interest in the highly-rewarding investment opportunities in Kenya,” the President stressed as he wound up his two-day official visit of Israel.