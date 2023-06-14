President William Ruto has said the Government will use intelligence analysis to manage emerging global challenges.

He said the employment of data-guided information will help to manage fragile and complex issues facing the country.

The Head of State pointed out terror, insecurity, economic constraints and climate change as some of the challenges facing the world.

He appealed to relevant institutions to furnish decision-makers and legislators with credible information to enable them to execute their duties.

“The best decisions are made if you are armed with the best information,” he said.

President Ruto explained that all Government policies, legislations and other interventions will be based on veritable analysis and knowledge.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the swearing-in of the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Service Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto exuded confidence in Mr Haji’s capacity and experience to lead the institution.

He committed to strengthening constitutional institutions to deliver services to Kenyans.

The President called on various arms of government and agencies to work together to advance the country’s development agenda.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla, Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Aden Duale (Defense), Attorney General Justin Muturi, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and forner NIS DG Philip Kameru among others.