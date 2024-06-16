President William Ruto has arrived in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, for a high-level meeting to forge peace in Ukraine.

More than 100 Heads of State and Government are attending the two-day conference.

It aims to map out first steps toward stability in the Eastern European nation.

The Saturday and Sunday meeting will chiefly discuss Kyiv’s proposed 10-point peace plan to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

In the Summit, President Ruto will speak on the war in the Middle East and Africa.

He will also delve on the forgotten conflicts in the continent and their detrimental effects on economic development.