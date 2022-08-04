The President has received recommendations from the Chairperson of the SBC Board for the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC). This follows a process of advertisement, applications and interviews whereby anyone could submit their name for their consideration.

In accordance with Section 5 (3) of the SBC Amendment Act 2017, the President will now consult with the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chief Justice to determine who will be appointed CEO of SBC for the next 5 years.

The SBC Board has shortlisted three candidates.