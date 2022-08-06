President Wavel Ramkalawan received Miss Ellis Chan Pen Tive who was recently awarded a dual Bachelor degree in Accounting and Finance with specialism in Forensic Accounting, for a courtesy call at a State House yesterday morning.

The President congratulated Ellis on her achievements and together discussed possible future career pathways and opportunities given the high demand for her field of study.

"Well done for making Seychelles and your family proud. Your domain of study; Forensic Accounting is one area that we need more experties in. I wish you best of luck for the future and urge to continue challenging yourself towards continous professional development" said President Ramkalawan.

Ellis received a scholarship following her studies at proffesional centre School of Business Studies where she completed Diploma in Accounting and Finance.

She is currently employed at Raffle Hotel as an income auditor.

She was accompanied on her visit to State House by her father Mr Derrick Chang Pen Tive and her Aunt Mrs Myra Labrosse.