President Wavel Ramkalawan received a high-level delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) African Department at State House this morning. The delegation was led by Ms. Catherine Pattillo, Deputy Director of the African Department, accompanied by Mr. Todd Schneider, Advisor and Mission Chief for Seychelles.

The visit follows the Climate Change Financing Round Table held yesterday at the Savoy Resort, where discussions focused on innovative financial mechanisms to address climate challenges. President Ramkalawan warmly welcomed the IMF representatives, highlighting the longstanding and constructive partnership between Seychelles and the IMF.

During their discussions, Ms. Pattillo briefed the President on key takeaways from the Climate Change Financing Forum. The dialogue covered a range of critical issues, including policy reforms, technical assistance, and sustainable financing solutions. They also addressed investment strategies, climate adaptation initiatives, the advancement of renewable energy, and prevailing global economic trends.

Also in attendance were Vice President Ahmed Afif, Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles Ms. Caroline Abel, IMF Resident Representative for Seychelles Ms. Aissatou Diallo, as well as Advisors from the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Mr. Ananthakrishnan Prasad and Mr. Paul Barbour.