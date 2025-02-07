The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, paid an official visit to the Office of the Registrar General this morning, underscoring his administration’s commitment to modernizing public services through digital transformation.

Accompanied by senior officials, President Ramkalawan began with a comprehensive tour of the ground-floor facilities, where he observed operations at the Business Registration and Intellectual Property divisions—key departments that drive business development and safeguard innovation in Seychelles. The delegation then proceeded to the main secretariat and other critical units on the first floor.

A pivotal aspect of the visit was a strategic meeting with senior management, where discussions focused on institutional achievements, ongoing challenges, and future modernization initiatives. The engagement provided valuable insights into the office’s operations and reinforced the government’s dedication to improving public service efficiency.

As Minister for Public Administration, President Ramkalawan, alongside Registrar General Mrs. Wendy Pierre, later addressed the media, outlining the visit’s objectives and the department’s strategic direction. He commended the staff for their efforts in enhancing operational efficiency through digitalization, emphasizing the positive impact on service accessibility for citizens.

"We are witnessing remarkable progress in processing efficiencies as we transition to digital services," President Ramkalawan stated. He further announced upcoming legislative reforms aimed at aligning the legal framework with the office’s modernization drive, expressing confidence in its continued evolution.

The Registrar General’s Office remains committed to maintaining a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven business and legal framework that supports Seychelles’ national development goals. The successful implementation of digital services marks a significant milestone in its modernization journey, promising improved service delivery for all citizens.